 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trevi Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Trevi Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Trevi Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Trevi Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trevi Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.48 -0.52 -0.44
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.47 -0.43 -0.52
Price Change % 0.85% -4.05% 2.49% 7.54%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics were trading at $1.46 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TRVI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings