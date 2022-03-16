Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intuitive Surgical Stock In The Last 10 Years

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ISRG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.00 shares of Intuitive Surgical at the time with $1,000. This investment in ISRG would have produced an average annual return of 16.59%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion.

Intuitive Surgical's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,660.10 today based on a price of $274.12 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

