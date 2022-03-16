 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:11am   Comments
$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EPAM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.74 shares of EPAM Sys at the time with $100. This investment in EPAM would have produced an average annual return of 30.84%. Currently, EPAM Sys has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion.

EPAM Sys's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,470.62 today based on a price of $256.04 for EPAM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

