Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CVS Health Stock In The Last 20 Years

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.61% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CVS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.80 shares of CVS Health at the time with $100. This investment in CVS would have produced an average annual return of 9.53%. Currently, CVS Health has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion.

CVS Health's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in CVS Health you would have approximately $613.69 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

