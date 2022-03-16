 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Solid Biosciences's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Solid Biosciences's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) reported Q4 sales of $3.15 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $18.61 million, resulting in a 3.49% decrease from last quarter. Solid Biosciences collected $3.54 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $17.98 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Solid Biosciences posted an ROCE of -0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Solid Biosciences is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Solid Biosciences, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.09% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Solid Biosciences reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.17/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.19/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SLDB)

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Solid Biosciences Posts Two-Year Efficacy, Safety Data From Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Solid Biosciences Q4 Earnings
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings