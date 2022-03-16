 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Accenture's Earnings Outlook

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Accenture will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20.

Accenture bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.36 2.19 2.23 1.90
EPS Actual 2.78 2.20 2.40 2.03
Price Change % -1.09% -1.1% 1.06% -1.17%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture were trading at $316.23 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Where Accenture Stands With Analysts
Accenture Whale Trades Spotted
Looking At Accenture's Recent Whale Trades
Capvision Tempts Investors With Fast Growth, Fat Margins In Hong Kong IPO
Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks
Looking At Accenture's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings