Reading Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reading Intl beat estimated earnings by 103.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $34.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.30 -0.8 -0.78 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.53 -0.7 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M 18.95M Revenue Actual 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M 15.00M

