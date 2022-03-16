 Skip to main content

Reading Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 8:23am   Comments
Reading Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reading Intl beat estimated earnings by 103.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $34.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.30 -0.8 -0.78
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.53 -0.7 -0.80
Revenue Estimate 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M 18.95M
Revenue Actual 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M 15.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

