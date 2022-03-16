Reading Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reading Intl beat estimated earnings by 103.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.6.
Revenue was up $34.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.30
|-0.8
|-0.78
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.53
|-0.7
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|42.49M
|43.37M
|15.22M
|18.95M
|Revenue Actual
|31.80M
|36.03M
|21.31M
|15.00M
