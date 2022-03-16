Arcos Dorados Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcos Dorados Holdings beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $171.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.02
|-0.14
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|676.95M
|542.45M
|546.08M
|565.00M
|Revenue Actual
|725.84M
|592.70M
|561.12M
|605.70M
