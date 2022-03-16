Arcos Dorados Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $171.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0.02 -0.14 0.12 Revenue Estimate 676.95M 542.45M 546.08M 565.00M Revenue Actual 725.84M 592.70M 561.12M 605.70M

