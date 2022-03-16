Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Jabil beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $724.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jabil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.38
|1.04
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|1.44
|1.30
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|8.29B
|7.67B
|6.95B
|6.57B
|Revenue Actual
|8.57B
|7.41B
|7.21B
|6.83B
