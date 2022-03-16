Recap: BioLine Rx Q4 Earnings

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioLine Rx missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.