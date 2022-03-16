 Skip to main content

Recap: Telos Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Recap: Telos Q4 Earnings

 

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Telos reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $19.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Telos's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.02 -0.04 -0.10
EPS Actual 0.10 0.04 0 0.08
Revenue Estimate 76.02M 53.70M 49.99M 44.47M
Revenue Actual 70.07M 52.56M 55.76M 44.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

