Recap: Telos Q4 Earnings

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Telos reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $19.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Telos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.02 -0.04 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.10 0.04 0 0.08 Revenue Estimate 76.02M 53.70M 49.99M 44.47M Revenue Actual 70.07M 52.56M 55.76M 44.90M

