Recap: Telos Q4 Earnings
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telos reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $19.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.04
|0
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|76.02M
|53.70M
|49.99M
|44.47M
|Revenue Actual
|70.07M
|52.56M
|55.76M
|44.90M
