Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lands' End missed estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.41
|-0.29
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.48
|0.08
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|397.05M
|382.93M
|280.29M
|530.87M
|Revenue Actual
|375.84M
|384.11M
|321.30M
|538.37M
