Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lands' End missed estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.41 -0.29 0.55
EPS Actual 0.22 0.48 0.08 0.60
Revenue Estimate 397.05M 382.93M 280.29M 530.87M
Revenue Actual 375.84M 384.11M 321.30M 538.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

