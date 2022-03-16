Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lands' End missed estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.41 -0.29 0.55 EPS Actual 0.22 0.48 0.08 0.60 Revenue Estimate 397.05M 382.93M 280.29M 530.87M Revenue Actual 375.84M 384.11M 321.30M 538.37M

