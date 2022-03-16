Recap: Shoe Carnival Q4 Earnings
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 88.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $59.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.71
|0.70
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.54
|1.51
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|314.70M
|293.56M
|274.36M
|253.90M
|Revenue Actual
|356.34M
|332.23M
|328.46M
|253.90M
