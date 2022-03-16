Recap: Shoe Carnival Q4 Earnings

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 88.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $59.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.71 0.70 0.26 EPS Actual 1.64 1.54 1.51 0.26 Revenue Estimate 314.70M 293.56M 274.36M 253.90M Revenue Actual 356.34M 332.23M 328.46M 253.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.