Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ReneSola Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ReneSola Stock In The Last 5 Years

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.31% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SOL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 396.83 shares of ReneSola at the time with $1,000. This investment in SOL would have produced an average annual return of 17.66%. Currently, ReneSola has a market capitalization of $381.52 million.

ReneSola's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in ReneSola you would have approximately $2,174.60 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

