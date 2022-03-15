Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Advance Auto Parts Stock In The Last 15 Years

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AAP: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 25.75 shares of Advance Auto Parts at the time with $1,000. This investment in AAP would have produced an average annual return of 11.63%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion.

Advance Auto Parts's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,258.18 today based on a price of $204.18 for AAP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

