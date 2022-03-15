 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For ZTO Express (Cayman)
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Earnings Preview For ZTO Express Cayman

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 9.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZTO Express (Cayman)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.16 0.28
EPS Actual 0.22 0.24 0.14 0.24
Price Change % 9.58% -3.0% 3.11% -10.61%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) were trading at $20.98 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

