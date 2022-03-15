Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wayfair Stock In The Last 5 Years

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In W: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.58 shares of Wayfair at the time with $100. This investment in W would have produced an average annual return of 24.29%. Currently, Wayfair has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion.

Wayfair's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Wayfair you would have approximately $303.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

