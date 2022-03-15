Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Energy Fuels Stock In The Last 5 Years

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In UUUU: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 452.49 shares of Energy Fuels at the time with $1,000. This investment in UUUU would have produced an average annual return of 29.86%. Currently, Energy Fuels has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion.

Energy Fuels's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Energy Fuels you would have approximately $3,643.48 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

