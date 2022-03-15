If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.2% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TMO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.33 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the time with $1,000. This investment in TMO would have produced an average annual return of 28.27%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific you would have approximately $3,447.34 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.