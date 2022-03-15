Here's How Much $100 Invested In ASML Holding 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.42% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ASML: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.59 shares of ASML Holding at the time with $100. This investment in ASML would have produced an average annual return of 24.96%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion.

ASML Holding's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in ASML Holding you would have approximately $931.90 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

