Altimmune: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:52am   Comments
Altimmune: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altimmune beat estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was up $965.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

 

