Kamada: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kamada missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was down $73.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.10 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.02 0.06 0.04 Revenue Estimate 25.63M 27.52M 27.17M 32.91M Revenue Actual 23.03M 24.24M 24.90M 31.54M

