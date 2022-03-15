Kamada: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kamada missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was down $73.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|25.63M
|27.52M
|27.17M
|32.91M
|Revenue Actual
|23.03M
|24.24M
|24.90M
|31.54M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News