Citi Trends: Q4 Earnings Insights

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citi Trends beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was down $10.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.43 2.90 1.74 EPS Actual 1.03 1.36 3.23 1.81 Revenue Estimate 220.67M 227.21M 277.00M 251.89M Revenue Actual 227.96M 237.28M 285.38M 251.92M

