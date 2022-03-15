 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volt Information Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Volt Information Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $8.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.01 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 0.12 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 223.50M 213.00M 221.00M 210.50M
Revenue Actual 227.81M 217.53M 222.09M 217.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VOLT)

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Negative; Turquoise Hill Resources Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Preview For Volt Information Sciences
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com