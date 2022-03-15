Volt Information Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $8.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.01 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 0.12 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 223.50M 213.00M 221.00M 210.50M Revenue Actual 227.81M 217.53M 222.09M 217.96M

