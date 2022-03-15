 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 6:10am   Comments
Share:
Recap: IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Earnings

 

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 51.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was down $7.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IDYA)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
IDEAYA Biosciences's Earnings: A Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com