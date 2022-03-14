If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.67% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HON: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.67 shares of Honeywell Intl at the time with $100. This investment in HON would have produced an average annual return of 8.33%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion.

Honeywell Intl's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $490.88 today based on a price of $183.91 for HON at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

