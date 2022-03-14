Luna Innovations: Q4 Earnings Insights
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luna Innovations beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $1.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luna Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|30.04M
|28.91M
|26.91M
|24.45M
|Revenue Actual
|20.33M
|27.94M
|26.30M
|25.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News