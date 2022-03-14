Luna Innovations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Luna Innovations beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $1.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luna Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 0.05 0.08 EPS Actual 0.03 0.06 0.03 0.09 Revenue Estimate 30.04M 28.91M 26.91M 24.45M Revenue Actual 20.33M 27.94M 26.30M 25.91M

