Recap: Biodesix Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:11am   Comments
Recap: Biodesix Q4 Earnings

 

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biodesix reported in-line EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.49.

Revenue was down $19.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 13.0% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

