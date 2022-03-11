 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MELI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.04 shares of MercadoLibre at the time with $100. This investment in MELI would have produced an average annual return of 25.06%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion.

MercadoLibre's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in MercadoLibre you would have approximately $950.74 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

