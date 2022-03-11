 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:30am   Comments
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In UNP: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 40.02 shares of Union Pacific at the time with $1,000. This investment in UNP would have produced an average annual return of 16.99%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion.

Union Pacific's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $10,495.25 today based on a price of $262.16 for UNP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

