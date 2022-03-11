 Skip to main content

Summit Wireless Clocks 93% Revenue Growth In Q4; Changes Name To WiSA Technologies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 8:53am   Comments
Summit Wireless Clocks 93% Revenue Growth In Q4; Changes Name To WiSA Technologies
  • Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISAreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 93% year-on-year to $2 million, beating the consensus of $1.96 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 600 bps Y/Y and 200 bps Q/Q to 30%.
  • Summit held $13.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Name Change: Summit changed its name to WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company plans the associated launch of a new company website to be live by March 14, 2022.
  • "Coming off record revenues in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, supply chain issues and normal seasonality are impacting the start of 2022," said Brett Moyer, CEO. "As inventories are worked down, and ordering trends recover, we expect a strong rebound in revenue in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2022."
  • Outlook: Summit sees FY22 revenue grow 30-50% year-over-year, representing $8.5 million - $9.8 million, below the consensus of $14.3 million.
  • Price Action: WISA shares closed higher by 4.92% at $1.28 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

