Buckle: Q4 Earnings Insights
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Buckle beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $62.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Buckle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.56
|0.43
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.04
|1.16
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|299.12M
|226.00M
|253.92M
|318.80M
|Revenue Actual
|319.43M
|295.12M
|299.12M
|318.83M
