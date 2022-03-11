Buckle: Q4 Earnings Insights

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Buckle beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $62.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.56 0.43 1.26 EPS Actual 1.26 1.04 1.16 1.33 Revenue Estimate 299.12M 226.00M 253.92M 318.80M Revenue Actual 319.43M 295.12M 299.12M 318.83M

