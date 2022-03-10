Iridex: Q4 Earnings Insights
Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Iridex missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $2.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iridex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.14
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|11.90M
|11.61M
|9.90M
|12.26M
|Revenue Actual
|13.26M
|13.43M
|11.96M
|12.30M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
