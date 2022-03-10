American Outdoor Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Outdoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $12.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 13.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.40 0.23 EPS Actual 0.58 0.48 0.34 0.82 Revenue Estimate 82.23M 57.35M 65.03M 59.02M Revenue Actual 70.76M 60.77M 64.47M 82.65M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Outdoor Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.65 and $1.78 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 229.81% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Outdoor Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.