Recap: Willdan Group Q4 Earnings

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Willdan Group beat estimated earnings by 42.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $1.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Willdan Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.38 0.22 0.50 EPS Actual 0.53 0.24 0.22 0.46 Revenue Estimate 52.32M 48.25M 46.90M 57.82M Revenue Actual 54.47M 47.25M 47.95M 50.75M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Willdan Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.86 and $1.86 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 295.74% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Willdan Group, a bullish signal to many investors.

