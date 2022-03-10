 Skip to main content

Recap: Geron Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:54pm   Comments
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Geron missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $990.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Geron's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.08 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 50.00K 60.00K 50.00K 50.00K
Revenue Actual 109.00K 107.00K 137.00K 50.00K

