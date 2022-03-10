Recap: Geron Q4 Earnings
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Geron missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $990.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Geron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|50.00K
|60.00K
|50.00K
|50.00K
|Revenue Actual
|109.00K
|107.00K
|137.00K
|50.00K
