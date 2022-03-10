Recap: Information Services Q4 Earnings
Information Services (NASDAQ:III) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Information Services beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $3.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Information Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|66.89M
|65.54M
|63.28M
|56.21M
|Revenue Actual
|71.09M
|70.60M
|66.57M
|66.39M
