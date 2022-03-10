Recap: Information Services Q4 Earnings

Information Services (NASDAQ:III) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Information Services beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $3.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Information Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 Revenue Estimate 66.89M 65.54M 63.28M 56.21M Revenue Actual 71.09M 70.60M 66.57M 66.39M

