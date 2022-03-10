 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cango: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Cango: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cango (NYSE:CANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cango missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $3.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 9.98% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CANG)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Cango
CANG: Initiating Coverage – Fintech Car Purchase Transactions Online Platform in China with Dealer Network for Car Trading, Financing, Connecting Buyers, OEMs
IPO-Bound Tuhu Searches for Profits in Aftermarket Car Services
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings