Wrap Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|2.35M
|1.80M
|1.61M
|1.39M
|Revenue Actual
|1.80M
|1.93M
|1.54M
|1.42M
