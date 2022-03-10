 Skip to main content

Wrap Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.13 -0.10 -0.1
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.20 -0.14 -0.1
Revenue Estimate 2.35M 1.80M 1.61M 1.39M
Revenue Actual 1.80M 1.93M 1.54M 1.42M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

