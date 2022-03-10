Recap: El Pollo Loco Holdings Q4 Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings beat estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $1.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.27 0.12 0.15 EPS Actual 0.27 0.29 0.13 0.16 Revenue Estimate 120.89M 118.27M 106.26M 111.61M Revenue Actual 115.70M 121.98M 107.72M 110.34M

