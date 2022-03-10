Recap: El Pollo Loco Holdings Q4 Earnings
El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
El Pollo Loco Holdings beat estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $1.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.27
|0.12
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.29
|0.13
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|120.89M
|118.27M
|106.26M
|111.61M
|Revenue Actual
|115.70M
|121.98M
|107.72M
|110.34M
