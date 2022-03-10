Recap: Limoneira Q1 Earnings

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $999.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 0.18 0.06 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.28 0.20 0.10 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 26.55M 48.82M 45.44M 36.90M Revenue Actual 33.49M 49.12M 45.13M 38.27M

