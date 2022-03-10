Recap: Limoneira Q1 Earnings
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $999.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|0.20
|0.10
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|26.55M
|48.82M
|45.44M
|36.90M
|Revenue Actual
|33.49M
|49.12M
|45.13M
|38.27M
