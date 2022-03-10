 Skip to main content

Recap: Limoneira Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:52pm
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $999.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.26 0.18 0.06 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.28 0.20 0.10 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 26.55M 48.82M 45.44M 36.90M
Revenue Actual 33.49M 49.12M 45.13M 38.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

