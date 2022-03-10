 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Inspirato Shares Are Moving Higher After Hours
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Inspirato Shares Are Moving Higher After Hours

Luxury travel subscription company Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights.

What Happened: Inspirato, which went public via SPAC merger, reported record active subscribers, pass subscribers, annual recurring revenue and accommodations in the fourth quarter.

Inspirato reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68 million, up 71% year-over-year.

Full fiscal year revenue was $235 million for the company, up 42% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of company forecasted revenue of $222 million.

The company ended the fiscal year with 14,875 active subscribers, up 18% year-over-year. Pass subscribers stood at 2,987 at the end off the fourth quarter, up 67% year-over-year.

Inspirato saw a record 95,994 nights delivered in 2021, up 71% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter nights delivered were 25,121, up 39% year-over-year.

“The past year was transformational in advancing Inspirato’s growth as the innovative luxury travel subscription brand,” CEO Brent Handler said.

What’s Next: Inspirato is expecting fiscal year 2022 revenue in a range of $350 million to $360 million.

ISPO Price Action: Inspirato shares are up 9% to $15.49 in after-hours trading Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISPO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; Gold Surges 2.5%
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brent Handler InspiratoEarnings News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com