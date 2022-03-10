Why Inspirato Shares Are Moving Higher After Hours

Luxury travel subscription company Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights.

What Happened: Inspirato, which went public via SPAC merger, reported record active subscribers, pass subscribers, annual recurring revenue and accommodations in the fourth quarter.

Inspirato reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68 million, up 71% year-over-year.

Full fiscal year revenue was $235 million for the company, up 42% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of company forecasted revenue of $222 million.

The company ended the fiscal year with 14,875 active subscribers, up 18% year-over-year. Pass subscribers stood at 2,987 at the end off the fourth quarter, up 67% year-over-year.

Inspirato saw a record 95,994 nights delivered in 2021, up 71% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter nights delivered were 25,121, up 39% year-over-year.

“The past year was transformational in advancing Inspirato’s growth as the innovative luxury travel subscription brand,” CEO Brent Handler said.

What’s Next: Inspirato is expecting fiscal year 2022 revenue in a range of $350 million to $360 million.

ISPO Price Action: Inspirato shares are up 9% to $15.49 in after-hours trading Thursday.