Recap: PlayAGS Q4 Earnings
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PlayAGS missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $23.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PlayAGS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.17
|-0.40
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|63.84M
|58.16M
|48.06M
|46.43M
|Revenue Actual
|67.28M
|66.84M
|55.36M
|46.62M
