Recap: PlayAGS Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PlayAGS missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $23.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PlayAGS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.17 -0.40 -0.42
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.11 -0.21 -0.49
Revenue Estimate 63.84M 58.16M 48.06M 46.43M
Revenue Actual 67.28M 66.84M 55.36M 46.62M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

