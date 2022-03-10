Oracle: Q3 Earnings Insights
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oracle missed estimated earnings by 4.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $428.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 15.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oracle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.97
|1.31
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.03
|1.54
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|10.21B
|9.77B
|11.04B
|10.07B
|Revenue Actual
|10.36B
|9.73B
|11.23B
|10.09B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings