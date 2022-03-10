 Skip to main content

Ulta Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ulta Beauty beat estimated earnings by 18.38%, reporting an EPS of $5.41 versus an estimate of $4.57.

Revenue was up $530.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.51 which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ulta Beauty's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.43 2.42 1.93 2.35
EPS Actual 3.94 4.56 4.10 3.41
Revenue Estimate 1.88B 1.72B 1.64B 2.08B
Revenue Actual 2.00B 1.97B 1.94B 2.20B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

