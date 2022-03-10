Ulta Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Ulta Beauty beat estimated earnings by 18.38%, reporting an EPS of $5.41 versus an estimate of $4.57.
Revenue was up $530.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.51 which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ulta Beauty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.43
|2.42
|1.93
|2.35
|EPS Actual
|3.94
|4.56
|4.10
|3.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|1.72B
|1.64B
|2.08B
|Revenue Actual
|2.00B
|1.97B
|1.94B
|2.20B
