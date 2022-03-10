 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blink Charging: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Blink Charging: Q4 Earnings Insights

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blink Charging missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $5.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blink Charging's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.16 -0.17 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.36 -0.32 -0.18 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 4.68M 2.44M 1.98M 1.58M
Revenue Actual 6.40M 4.36M 2.23M 2.45M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BLNK)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Blink Charging
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Kaival Brands Cost To Borrow Hits Record 409%, Blink Charging And Weber Grills Move Up
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings