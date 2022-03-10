 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Hess (NYSE:HES) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In HES: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 20.92 shares of Hess at the time with $1,000. This investment in HES would have produced an average annual return of 15.79%. Currently, Hess has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion.

Hess's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,054.61 today based on a price of $98.19 for HES at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HES)

Insiders Sell Around $136M Of 4 Stocks
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hess Before The Dividend Payout
Hess Whale Trades For March 01
Expert Ratings For Hess
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: HES, FFIV, TXN, LVS, AAPL
Recap: Hess Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com