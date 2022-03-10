Chevron Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) traded today at a new 12-month high of $174.76. So far today approximately 14.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 20.4 million shares.

Chevron Corporation share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $174.76 and a 12-month low of $92.86 and are now trading 86% above that low price at $173.06 per share.

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2021 stood at 11.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 30.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Chevron Corporation is currently priced 4.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $166.06.

