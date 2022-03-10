 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NUE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.65 shares of Nucor at the time with $100. This investment in NUE would have produced an average annual return of 16.31%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion.

Nucor's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Nucor you would have approximately $212.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

