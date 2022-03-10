Neonode: Q4 Earnings Insights
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 09:35 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neonode beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $948.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95M
|1.81M
|1.83M
|1.61M
|Revenue Actual
|962.00K
|1.72M
|1.67M
|2.44M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News